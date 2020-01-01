Kanye West tops list of highest paid celebrity men

Kanye West has been named Forbes magazine's top-earning male celebrity after banking $180 million (£134 million) over the past year.

The Stronger hitmaker is followed by tennis ace Roger Federer and soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who each earned just over $100 million (£74 million).

The list, which consists of singers, entertainers, actors, athletes, and television personalities, also features Tyler Perry in the number five spot with $97 million (£72 million) to his name.

Radio personality Howard Stern, basketball star LeBron James, and Dwayne Johnson also contested to make it into the top ten, in 8th, 9th, and 10th place respectively, with each making between $87 - $90 million (£65 - £67 million).

News of West's rich list triumph hit just hours after he boasted that he has acquired more money than U.S. leader Donald Trump during an appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast Cannon's Class.

When asked if his upcoming bid for the presidency has been funded by Republicans who are 'paying you to do what you're doing to be a distraction', West shot down the chatter by referencing his own wealth.

He shared: "Bro, can't nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump (sic)."

On Monday, Kanye's sister-in-law Kylie Jenner was crowned the rich queen of the celebrity world with a 2019-2020 fortune amassing a whopping $590 million (£442 million).

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, also came in seventh on Forbes' new list of top-earning famous females.