Miranda Lambert leads 2020 CMA Awards nominations

Miranda Lambert leads the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards nominations.

Lambert came out on top of Tuesday's shortlist with an impressive seven nods. Not only did the tally make her the most-nominated act this year, but it also ups her total nominations to 55 - a record for a female artist in CMA history.

Her nominations include the Single and Album of the Year prizes for Bluebird and Wildcard, respectively, and she's also secured nods for Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

The hitmaker's seventh nod is for Entertainer of the Year, which pits her up against Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs - who followed closely behind her with six nominations. His nods include Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get, Single of the Year for Beer Never Broke My Heart, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Noticeably absent from the Entertainer of the Year category is Garth Brooks, who urged officials to drop him from consideration for the 2020 title after winning the honour for a seventh time last year.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Maren Morris received several nods for her crossover smash The Bones, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, one of two she received in that category, as well as a Female Vocalist of the Year nod for five in total.

Carly Pearce earned four nominations, as did Dan + Shay and producer Jay Joyce. Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban are up for three awards - and they're joined by a surprise CMA face, Justin Bieber, by virtue of his featured appearance on Dan + Shay's thrice-nominated single 10,000 Hours.

The 2020 CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC on 11 November. Details about a venue, host and format amid the ongoing pandemic have not been revealed.

The main 2020 CMA Awards nominees are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year:

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

The Bones - Maren Morris

I Hope - Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year:

Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion - Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

The Bones - Maren Morris

Even Though I'm Leaving - Luke Combs

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year:

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Be A Light - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

The Bones - Maren Morris with Hozier

Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year:

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Homemade - Jake Owen

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Second One To Know - Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year:

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen