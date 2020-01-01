NEWS Dua Lipa dreams of supergroup with Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa would love to form a supergroup with Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.



The 25-year-old pop star worked with the 72-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer on the track 'That Kind of Woman' on her new remix album 'Club Future Nostalgia' and was recently in the studio with Miley, 27, and during the session she got a sneak preview of her latest single 'Midnight Sky'.



Dua is inspired by both artists and thinks they could create something amazing if they worked together as a trio.



During an appearance on The Capital Weekender on UK station Capital FM, she said: "I was in the studio with Miley literally like a week before she dropped it and she was like, 'Do you want to hear the new track?' And I’m like, 'Yeah I want to hear the new track!' She’s like, 'Do you want to see the new video?' I’m like, 'Yeah I want to see the new video!' She was so excited about it and I’m so proud of her, it’s absolutely killer and it’s amazing, and she deserves all of the amazing recognition that it’s getting."



When discussing some of the similarities between Miley's track and Fleetwood Mac's back catalogue, Dua floated her super-group idea, saying: "I mean I think Miley and I would love to form a supergroup with Stevie Nicks, we would sign up immediately, we’re ready, hit us up."



Dua worked with a host of music legends on her remix LP, including Madonna, Missy Elliott and Neneh Cherry, and when she turned 25 on August 22 rapper Elliott sent her a voice note wishing her a happy birthday.



The singer - who collaborated with Madonna and Elliott on an updated version of 'Levitating' - said: "I got the sweetest voice note from Missy when I woke up in the morning. She was just like 'happy birthday' she was just really nice, it definitely put a smile on my face that morning and I woke up I was like yeah, love being 25 ... It’s archived in my heart."