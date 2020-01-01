R. Kelly nearly stabbed with a pen during jailhouse attack

R. Kelly was nearly stabbed with a pen during an attack by a fellow inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York, according to the singer's lawyer.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker, who is behind bars awaiting trial on a series of child sex abuse charges, was attacked in his cell at the institution last month.

In a new legal motion filed by Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg, he asked the court to release his client on bail, explaining that the "violent" inmate crept in when Kelly was sleeping and started "stomping on (Kelly’s) head, repeatedly".

The inmate, who has the phrase "F**k the Feds" tattooed on his face, also had "an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly", Greenberg continued, adding that others grabbed him before he could use it.

“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules," Greenberg stated.

He also revealed the inmate was apparently angered by lockdowns inside the prison, caused by "peaceful" protests in support of Kelly outside of the facility.

Following the attack, Kelly was placed in solitary confinement for his own safety. It's unclear whether or not he's still in solitary.