Usher expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together after a whirlwind romance.



The Scream singer, who is already dad to sons Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, is said to be "thrilled and very excited" about the impending arrival, an insider told Us Weekly magazine.



The news comes after Jenn, 37, showed off what appeared to be a baby bump as she and Usher were seen outside a recording studio in Los Angeles.



Usher, 41, and recording executive Jenn first sparked dating rumours last October when they were seen backstage at the Hollywood Bowl.



Speaking previously about fatherhood, Usher explained that being the son of an absentee dad himself made him more determined to do right by his boys.



"(I'm) learning more and more about the beauty of fatherhood," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "As an African-American, to be there for my child is so important when there are so many young African-American kids without their fathers. I just want them to grow up to be as wise as they can possibly be, kind and open-hearted."