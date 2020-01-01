NEWS Mariah Carey pressured by Ellen DeGeneres to reveal pregnancy Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding Ellen DeGeneres by revealing that the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she had suffered a miscarriage.



DeGeneres' kind and sweet reputation took a hit over the summer after staffers accused her of turning a blind eye to bad behaviour and harassment on the set of her hit daytime show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



The resulting outcry prompted the TV personality to issue a public apology, promising employees the toxic culture behind the scenes would end. Three producers have also been dismissed in the wake of the allegations.



Now Mariah has spoken out about an uncomfortable appearance on the show in 2008 when the host tempted her guest with champagne to see if she was pregnant.



"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Mariah told Vulture.



"I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," she continued, recalling: "I don't want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment."



Reflecting on DeGeneres' behaviour, Mariah added: "There's an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented."



Other celebrities, including Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry, have stood by DeGeneres, insisting they never experienced any bad vibes on the set when they were guests.