NEWS Mick Jagger initially thought newly discovered Rolling Stones tracks were 'terrible' Newsdesk Share with :





Mick Jagger has recounted his initial reaction to three newly unearthed Rolling Stones songs, saying that he thought they were 'terrible'.



The songs, including one titled Scarlet, which features Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page, Criss Cross, and All the Rage, were recorded during sessions for the Stones' 1973 record Goats Head Soup, but never made it to the full release.



They have now been added as bonus tracks on a new version of the classic album.



When Universal Music Group execs told Jagger they had pulled the tracks up from their vaults to put on the reissue, Jagger admitted he was at first against the idea.



"They said, 'We've found these three tracks'," he told The Sunday Times newspaper.



"I said, 'They're all terrible.' That's always my initial reaction, 'They're all useless!' I mean, actually, I always liked the songs, but they weren't finished," he recalled.



However, when Jagger realised the group could go back and bring the recordings up to scratch, he changed his mind.



Now he views the songs as up there with Goats Head Soup's best tracks. "Sonically they still sound like they were recorded then, even if they weren't perfect," the 77-year-old added.



"You can make them sound a little better than they did. But I think these three songs are all up there with the rest of the songs on this record," he praised.



Goats Head Soup 2020 will be released on Friday 4 September.