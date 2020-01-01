Katy Perry: 'Russell Brand split was the first breaking of my idealistic mind'

Katy Perry has reflected on the "resistance" she faced in her marriage to Russell Brand, while gushing about her "healthy frictional" relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old singer married British comedian and actor Russell in October 2010 but their union only lasted 14 months. Both have since moved on from the split, with Katy welcoming daughter Daisy with Orlando earlier this month, while Russell shares two children with his wife Laura Gallacher.

That doesn't mean they're not still asked about the relationship, however, as Katy found when she was interviewed on Australia's 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Reflecting on her former marriage, Katy said: "It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once."

Adding that she's always been someone who has "resonated with friction and resistance and challenges", Katy explained: "I know that inherently (about myself). Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into (that)'."

While the pressure ultimately led to Katy and Russell's break-up, she has found a way to balance both friction and love with Orlando.

“It’s very open, very communicate, nothing is swept under the mat," she explained of her relationship with her fiance. "It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss when we disagree because we’ll do it in public. If we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. This is solid. This is, like, the main course."