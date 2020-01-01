NEWS Brandy and Monica to have an 'in-depth conversation' about former feud before Verzuz battle Newsdesk Share with :





Brandy and Monica have teased that they may address their former feud during their forthcoming Verzuz battle.



The singers, who teamed up for the iconic The Boy Is Mine duet in 1998, will face off in the live stream battle on Monday 31 August.



After The Boy Is Mine was released, reports of a feud led to tensions between the singers - and Monica has hinted the pair may discuss the topic onscreen.



"It was not something that I would say was anyone's fault," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"We all added to it and after a while it became real... It gets a little bit frustrating for both she and I when it becomes, 'No, I like her better. Well, I like her better,'" she mused over how fans compared the two singers.



The star hopes that their Verzuz battle will finally show people that their feud has been put to rest.



"We've long removed ourselves from the dramatics of it but we're gonna have a very in-depth conversation that may possibly be shared even with the audience because there's a lot that happens, the fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction," Monica said.



She added that while the pair have a lot in common, they have very different personalities, reflecting: "We're different in the way that we dress and the things that we've experienced and where we grew up and I think those differences are what made The Boys Is Mine so special."



The battle between Brandy and Monica will be screened on Instagram and Apple Music.