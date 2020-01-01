NEWS Cher slams Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship Newsdesk Share with :





Cher has taken to Twitter to accuse the people behind Britney Spears' conservatorship of treating the Toxic star like a 'cash cow'.



The 74-year-old music legend took to social media after Britney's legal arrangement was formally extended into 2021 following a court hearing this month, as she questioned the motive behind the conservatorship.



"She worked hard, was the golden goose, made lots of $$, got sick, now she's the CASH COW (sic)," the Believe star tweeted.



"Does anyone whos making (money) off her being sick want her well?" she queried.



Cher ended her post with three duck emojis, asking: "Is it a duck?"



Britney's dad Jamie was put in charge of his daughter's welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar's headline-grabbing meltdown. He relinquished some control last year as he battled ill health and passed things over to Britney's longtime caregiver, Jodi Montgomery.



It's not the first time the Believe hitmaker has questioned the conservatorship - in January, Cher wondered why Britney is allowed to work when she is considered legally unfit to run her own finances.



"Why is a woman being worked if it's known she's not well enough to care for herself?" she asked.



The conservatorship has proved unpopular among fans, who have taken to social media with the Free Britney campaign, demanding the legal arrangement be scrapped.



Britney herself has now sought to have Montgomery replace Jamie as the sole conservator overseeing her financial affairs and wellbeing. While her bid was refused in court earlier this month, Spears' attorney has filed an appeal.