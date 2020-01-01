NEWS Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP set to claim this week’s Official UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



It’s shaping up to be a close race for this week’s Official UK Number 1 single. In today’s Official Chart First Look (Aug. 30), Cardi B’s WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion is set to take the Number 1 spot from Joel Corry’s Head & Heart ft. MNEK, with WAP currently ahead by less than 80 chart sales.



Boosted by viral success on TikTok, US rapper and singer 24kGoldn is on track to score his first UK Top 10 single with Mood ft. Iann Dior, so far up six places to Number 5.



K-pop girl group Blackpink are off to a strong start with their new single Ice Cream ft. Selena Gomez, currently at Number 12 and on course to be the group’s highest charting single yet.



Calvin Harris’ brand-new collaboration with The Weeknd, Over Now, is also on course for a Top 20 debut, currently at Number 19. As things stand, it's set to become Calvin's 35th UK Top 40 single.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.