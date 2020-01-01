Alicia Keys honoured by Swizz Beatz with special tribute

Swizz Beatz raised a toast to his superstar wife Alicia Keys on Thursday after becoming "the most certified female R&B artist of the millennium".

Keys has overtaken Beyonce to snag the impressive title after racking up U.S. sales of 27.5 million certified digital singles in her career to date, according to officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

That figure puts the Girl on Fire hitmaker ahead of her close friend by 1.5 million units, and Beatz couldn't contain his pride after discovering the big news, which Keys had kept to herself.

The hip-hop star congratulated the singer on the achievement in a sweet video message filmed at the couple's home, where Keys had been washing dishes in the kitchen.

As she notices Beatz filming, the camera-shy musician runs away laughing, before accepting a glass of wine from her man to acknowledge her career milestone.

"This is serious! The highest selling R&B female artist of the decade..., beating everybody - everybody, and you're just going to walk around the house, wash dishes, don't say nothing about that (sic)?" Beatz lovingly questions her.

"That's big," he adds. "Congrats baby."

In the accompanying caption, the multi-Grammy-winning star attributed the massive feat to the support of her loyal fans.

"He's always creepin' up on me!!," Keys quipped of her man. "He thinks I'm too humble but that's just me.

"I'm grateful. I'm honored that you chose to connect with me and show me so much love!! Wow!! The most certified female R&B artist of the millennium????? I had to re-look up the word millennium!!! deaammmmnnnn and just putting my humility to the side for a sec...20 million albums sales and 27.5 Million certified digital sales (US) just sayin' (sic)."

She continued, "But listen for real y'all, you are my heart! You are so important to me! So let's keep dreaming big, and choosing love and being about each other cuz the world needs us BAD right now (sic)!!! And HATE can never win! We won't let it!"?

Keys wrapped up her post by sharing her gratitude to her husband of 10 years: "I love you all and I love my hubby for always helping me celebrate even when I'm just washing dishes around the house".

Referencing her next, self-titled release, she concluded, "ALICIA album.... I'll tell you when I'm ready... cheers fam (sic)!!"