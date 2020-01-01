The Weeknd: 'I want to write an album for a female artist'

The Weeknd is keen to write a whole album for a female artist to balance out his past misogynistic lyrics.

The Canadian artist admitted he often writes for a character he has created and his alter egos are not always politically correct, good guys.

"When you hear some of the drastic stuff... it is me singing the words; it is my writing," the Blinding Lights singer told Esquire.

"It’s like you want people to feel a certain way," he explained, elaborating: "You want them to feel angry. You want them to feel sad. You want them to feel."

Although his lyrics have been interpreted as affronting at times, The Weeknd caveated: "It’s never, like, my intent to offend anybody. I’m a writer. Sometimes I write a song and it’s not in my head. I’m writing it for someone else, but then I end up singing it."

Adding that he has ambitions to demonstrate the full range of his lyrical talents, The Weeknd said he wants to create songs from a female perspective.

"I want to write a whole album for a female artist," he declared, proclaiming: "I have a whole vision of The Weeknd."

In the meantime, The Weeknd has teamed up with DJ Calvin Harris for a new single, Over Now, which drops on Friday.