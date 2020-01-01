Amber Riley reduced to tears by Naya Rivera TV tribute

Amber Riley broke down in a "puddle" of tears on Thursday after performing an emotional TV tribute to her late friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

The 34-year-old appeared on U.S. late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to sing her new song, A Moment, in memory of Rivera, who died in a tragic boating accident in July.

Introducing the segment, guest host Lil Rel Howery, who was also close to Rivera, said, "Not too long ago, we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever.

"I want to thank the show for really letting us do this and (Riley's) here to perform a tribute to our good friend, Naya Rivera."

As Riley performed her set, which aired in black-and-white, photos of Naya through the years were shown on a big screen, featuring snaps from her childhood and others with her family, including her young son Josey, who turns five on 17 September.

After the gig, the star, who performed under her stage name Riley, admitted she was a mess moments after the cameras stopped rolling.

"I didn't make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle," she wrote on Twitter. "I love you Naya. RIP Angel".

"Naya's amazing mom gave me those photos," Riley added of her picture backdrop. "Thank you Mama Yoli".

She went on to urge fans to "continue to uplift and pray for them", and also expressed her gratitude to her pal, Lil Rel, writing: "thank you @LilRel4 for letting me a part of your vision for our friend. Love you".

A Moment is the first single from Riley's forthcoming self-titled EP, which is set for release on 2 October.