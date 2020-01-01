Christina Aguilera reflects on ‘embracing the woman I’ve become’ alongside new music video

Christina Aguilera took a moment to look back at her career as she released the video for the 2020 remake of her classic hit Reflection.

The star has re-recorded her classic song, taken from the 1998 Disney animated classic Mulan, for the studio's new live-action version of the flick - and revisiting the number prompted Christina to look back on how far she's come.

“My new rendition of @mulan’s #Reflection is out now," she penned on Instagram, alongside a clip from the official video. "I am at a place of new beginnings in my life and set out to embrace the woman I’ve become, having grown up in this business, till now.

"So this song always resonates and represents exciting and new chapters & energy for me," the Beautiful hitmaker added. "I hope you enjoy this fresh new take of Reflection."

Disney's Mulan, which stars Liu Yifei as the titular heroine, premiered in Hollywood in March, but will be released straight to Disney+ in countries with the streaming service, including the U.S. and U.K., on 4 September as a premium add-on at an extra free.