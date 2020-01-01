NEWS BTS score first UK Top 10 single as Joel Corry & MNEK lead singles chart Newsdesk Share with :





K-pop group BTS claim this week’s highest new entry with Dynamite, which opens at Number 3. It’s the group’s highest charting single and first Top 10 in the UK – their previous best was a Number 13 peak with Boy With Luv ft. Halsey (2019). View BTS' Official UK Chart history in full here.



Celebrating the news, BTS tell OfficialCharts.com:



"We feel humbled and honoured to have earned a new personal best on the UK Official Singles Chart. First and foremost, we give all credit to ARMY - without their support and love from Day 1, we wouldn’t have come this far. Dynamite was created in the hopes of bringing some vibrant energy that the world needs right now more than ever. If it made one person happier, then that’s more than enough for us."



Joel Corry and MNEK hold on to the Official Singles Chart Number 1 with Head & Heart for a sixth consecutive week, holding off a fierce challenge from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP.



Head & Heart racked up 62,000 chart sales – including 7.6 million streams - to keep its place at the top, finishing ahead of WAP by just 1,700 chart sales.



UK rapper Headie One also scores a big new entry this week at Number 4 with Ain’t It Different ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy. The track, which heads up Headie’s forthcoming debut album Edna, is his fourth Top 10 and highest charting single yet, following the Number 5 Drake collaboration Only You Freestyle last month.



US rapper and singer 24KGoldn has the biggest climber of the week, zooming 40 places to Number 11 with TikTok viral hit Mood ft. Iann Dior, while Jason Derulo’s Take You Dancing continues to edge closer to the Top 10, up three to Number 16.



Meanwhile, Vera Lynn’s version of Land Of Hope And Glory enters the Official Singles Chart at Number 17 following rumours the song, along with Rule, Britannia! were to be dropped from the Last Night Of The Proms. The BBC reports orchestral versions of both songs will be performed at the concert on September 12 due to there being no live audience and a reduced number of singers and musicians at the event due to social distancing.



Further down, US singer-songwriter Conan Gray makes his UK Top 40 debut with folk-pop ballad Heather, up 19 places to 22; Abra Cadabra’s On Deck sails 35 places to Number 32; and Clean Bandit land their 12th Top 40 single with Tick Tock ft. Mabel and 24kGoldn, new at Number 36.