Carrie Underwood duets with five-year-old son for Christmas album

Country superstar Carrie Underwood has recruited her "own little drummer boy" as a special guest on her first-ever Christmas album.

The singer's five-year-old son, Isaiah, features on a revamped version of festive favourite The Little Drummer Boy, while Carrie also duets with R&B star John Legend on an original tune, titled Hallelujah.

Unveiling the tracklist for My Gift, the Jesus Take the Wheel singer writes on Instagram, "The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours.

"The album also includes a couple of very special guests... I can't wait for you all to hear 'Hallelujah' written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend, and a very special version of 'Little Drummer Boy' featuring my own little drummer boy, Isaiah."

Other traditional songs covered by Carrie, who also shares 19-month-old son Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, include Silent Night, O Come All Ye Faithful, O Holy Night, and Away in a Manger.

The album is set to drop on 25 September.

Although My Gift is Carrie's first full holiday release, she previously recorded Christmas classics like Do You Hear What I Hear? and O Holy Night for a special winter edition of her Carnival Ride album in 2008.