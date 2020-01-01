Tyrese Gibson: 'We need to protect Beyonce and LeBron James at all costs'

Beyonce and LeBron James need to be protected "at all costs" because they're such powerful advocates for racial equality, Tyrese Gibson has insisted.

The singer and actor has just dropped his new song Legendary and its powerful accompanying video 8:46, which was inspired by the tragic death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers in May.

Floyd's passing prompted Black Lives Matter movements around the world and once again brought up questions about police brutality and racism within the force as a whole, with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, among others, also sparking global outrage.

In an interview promoting his latest venture with the Associated Press, Tyrese reflected on his inspirations and paid tribute to the celebrities who have been bold and vocal in sharing their views on the controversial topics.

"Beyonce's Black is King changed my life and changed me forever. We need to protect Beyonce at all costs," he said. "Whatever visions and ideas this powerful Black queen has bouncing around in her mind, we need to be willing to protect her at all costs. We need to protect LeBron James at all costs. He has decided to boldly and specifically step into carrying the torch of speaking up and speaking out."

Tyrese also said he's "so proud" of American footballer Colin Kaepernick, who started the practice of taking a knee during games as a protest against police brutality, adding: "Long before it was ever cool to speak up and speak out, he took a knee on behalf of peaceful protest. He compromised his own survival to peacefully protest and speak up and speak out about something that's on his heart."

Tyrese's Legendary and 8:46 video are out now.