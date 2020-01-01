NEWS Mercury Prize Albums of the Year get the Tim Burgess Twitter listening party treatment Newsdesk Share with :





A selection of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ are getting the Tim Burgess Twitter listening party treatment.



Some of the shortlisted records for the prestigious honour have been chosen for the popular series, including Laura Marling's 'Song for our Daughter', Georgia's 'Seeking Thrills' and Sports Teams' 'Deep Down Happy'.

The Mercury Prize special will take place between September 2 and September 10.



To take part, Twitter users simply put on the record at the time slot for the session, follow The Charlatans frontman on the micro-blogging app, and then tweet their opinions along with the artist.



And by adding the #TimsTwitterListeningParty to their post, fans can interact with Tim and fellow fans.

The parties will kick off with Laura Marling's 'Song for Our Daughter' at 8pm on September 2, and wrap with 'Deep Down Happy' from 9pm on September 10.



So far, Tim's Twitter Listening Party has featured albums by the likes of Blur, Franz Ferdinand and Oasis.

Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Charli XCX lead the 12 albums shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize.



The pop superstar's second album 'Future Nostalgia’ is in the running along with Grime megastar Stormzy’s 'Heavy Is The Head' and Charli's DIY isolation record 'how i'm feeling now’.



Rapper Kano's powerful LP 'Hoodies All Summer' and Michael Kiwanuka's self-titled LP 'Kiwanuka' have also been shortlisted.



The albums were chosen by a panel of artists and music industry professionals, including Anna Calvi, Annie Mac, Supergrass' Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum and Jorja Smith.



The overall winner will be announced on September 24.



The timings for the Hyundai Mercury Prize special are as follows:



Wednesday 2nd September

8pm Laura Marling ‘Song for Our Daughter‘

9pm Moses Boyd ‘Dark Matter‘



Thursday 3rd September

7pm Georgia ‘Seeking Thrills‘

8pm Anna Meredith ‘FIBS‘

9pm Porridge Radio ‘Every Bad‘



Wednesday 9th September

8pm Lanterns on the Lake ‘Spook the Herd‘



Thursday 10th September

9pm Sports Team ‘Deep Down Happy‘