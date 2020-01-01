NEWS Liam Payne confirms engagement Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Payne has confirmed that he is engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry.



The Strip That Down star and model Maya sparked rumours of an engagement when she was pictured wearing a diamond ring, reportedly worth $4 million (£3 million), on her wedding finger during a night out with the singer on Thursday.



A representative for Liam has since confirmed to The Huffington Post UK that he and the 20-year-old Texan are engaged to be married.



The former One Direction musician, 26, who has a three-year-old son, Bear, with his ex, British pop star Cheryl, is believed to have been dating the model for around two years.



However, it wasn't until last September that he made their relationship Instagram official and opened up about their romance to U.K. radio presenter Roman Kemp.



"We're fairly happy at the moment," he told Roman of the decision to go public with his girlfriend. "I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not. It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide."