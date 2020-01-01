NEWS Katy Perry celebrates the release of her new album ‘Smile' from hospital bed Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Never Really Over' singer's fifth album has arrived into the world just a day after she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, with fiance Orlando Bloom on Thursday (27.08.20).



Alongside a promo clip of the record, Katy wrote on Instagram: "IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol) (sic)".



The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker had quipped on Twitter: "Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*** with mama."



The 12-track album sees the 35-year-old pop superstar pay tribute to her future husband on 'Champagne Problems', on which she dishes on the "dirty work” she and the 'Carnival Row' actor - who split in 2017, before rekindling their relationship - have put into their romance.



She sings: "Make-ups to the breakups/Times we coulda gave up/We put the dirty work in/So now we know it's worth it/ Now we're celebrating/ I'm so glad we made it this far, ah (Uh)."



While on 'What Makes A Woman', which is dedicated to her daughter, she celebrates womanhood.



Katy previously shared: "There is a song on the record called 'What Makes A Woman' that is a hope I have for my future child.



"That she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is and she can change whenever she wants. She can try everything on if she wants.



"I think that song is important to me and important for her.”



Katy previously described her follow-up to 2017's 'Witness' as "75% 'Prism' and 25% 'Teenage Dream'".



The ‘Dark Horse’ singer explained that the lead single, 'Daisies', took on a new meaning for her amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she hopes everyone else will be inspired to follow their dreams no matter what other people think after they listen to the empowering anthem.



She said: "I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think.



"Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing.



"Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell ... I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now ... especially the ones we left behind."



Katy was planning on dropping the record in June, but it was pushed back amid the global health crisis.