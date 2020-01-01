Selena Gomez summons Tom Petty's 'spirit' for inspiration after moving into his old home

Selena Gomez is feeling overwhelmed with inspiration after moving into Tom Petty's former home.

The hitmaker relocated to the Los Angeles property once owned by the legendary rocker back in April, and she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music the place "already feels like such a haven".

"This is Tom Petty's house, so I always think about it when I'm in the (creative mode)," she explained. "It's that spirit, and knowing Stevie Nicks was here... There's so much history, so when I'm in that zone, I feel like it's very special."

Selena has been working on new music from her home - including the collaboration Ice Cream with K-pop stars Blackpink which was released on Friday - and she opened up on the recording process from "my little lair".

"The Zooming has been hard to record; it's been very difficult, because I love being with people, and I love creating together. So that part, obviously, can't happen right now, but it's been so nice," she reflected, quipping, "I also have the most comfortable couches too, so I could take breaks and get back into it."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the star's cooking show Selena + Chef has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

The series has seen Selena whipping up culinary delights such as buttermilk fried chicken, gnocchi and meatballs during quarantine, with the virtual help of different professionals.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn,” she said. “I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season.”