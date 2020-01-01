Jesy Nelson: 'I'm a stone heavier than when I filmed Holiday music video'

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed she's gained weight since shooting the group's Holiday music video.

The 29-year-old stunner showed off her curves in a white bikini in the promo, but has now told fans she looks nothing like she did when the shot the sexy summer video, as she has put on 14 pounds (6.3 kg) since the shoot by "eating whatever the f**k I've wanted".

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot alongside a picture of her out and about with new boyfriend Sean Sagar, Jesy wrote on Instagram: "I currently look nothing like this... just so you all know. I'm a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f**k I've wanted and living my best life but for any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselves right now just know I'm there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks.

"Remember we're all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that's ok. You're all beautiful in you're own unique ways and there is no one in the world like you and that is what makes us special (sic)."

Her actor beau praised her for her candid words on his Instagram Stories, calling her post "so powerful".