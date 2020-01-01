Jason Derulo's new relationship has made him more 'selfless'

Jason Derulo has become a more "selfless" person since he started dating model Jena Frumes.

The 30-year-old singer began a relationship with stunning Jena after meeting her at a gym and, reflecting on how 2020 has changed his life for the better, Jason admitted it's his romance that has had the most impact.

"I guess the biggest difference is talking about 'we' instead of 'I'," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "It's not like, 'What am I going to have for dinner?' it's like, 'What are we doing for dinner?'

"Every time you're thinking of somebody else in a relationship it really makes you a lot more selfless."

As for what makes their relationship work, Jason added: "I guess our similarities. We're born on the same day, September 21, so we're kind of like the same person."

Jason has made a name for himself in recent months on TikTok, with regular videos on the social media site, and he also maintains an active profile on Instagram. He hit headlines last year when he shared a picture of himself in his underwear on the site, and officials banned it for being "indecent".

However, the Talk Dirty star insists he and Instagram bosses are back on good terms, as he explained: "We're cool now. I forgave them. Honestly, that situation blew up way too big. It was not that serious but I guess it just caught on.

"I didn't think that would be the reaction, no way. That exploded," Jason laughed.