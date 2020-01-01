Liam Payne's girlfriend sparks engagement news

Liam Payne's girlfriend has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing an impressive new ring on her wedding finger.

Texan Maya Henry, 20, has been dating the former One Direction singer for almost two years and now it seems their romance is becoming serious. The pair enjoyed a romantic meal at Novikov restaurant in London on Thursday, with Maya seen sporting a diamond ring believed to be worth a staggering £3 million ($3.9 million).

Liam hasn't confirmed or denied the engagement story, but sources close to the star claim he proposed earlier this summer, following a brief split from Maya in February.

The 26-year-old is often tight-lipped about his private life but fans will be hoping he opens up about his model love when he hosts a virtual birthday show online on Saturday night.

The singer started dating Maya in 2018, shortly after he split from British pop star and TV personality Cheryl, the mother of his three-year-old son, Bear.

It was previously revealed that Liam first met Maya when she was 15 years old, when she attended a meet and greet event for One Direction.