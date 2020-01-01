NEWS Kesha makes sure her 'eyes sparkle' while wearing a face mask Newsdesk Share with :





Kesha is placing more importance on her eye make-up nowadays as the majority of her face is covered by a mask when she steps outside.



The Tik Tok singer has always been a fan of experimenting with bold make-up looks and took her love for colourful cosmetics one step further by launching her beauty line Kesha Rose Beauty last year.



In an interview with Page Six Style, the popstar shared that she has been using the FTW Eyeshadow Palette from her brand to make her eyes pop when she goes out and about in a face covering during the Covid-19 pandemic.



"Since I wear a mask everywhere I've been into making my eyes sparkle, as it's the only part of my face people can see," she explained. "I love to smile when I pass people on a walk, so I let the colours on my eyeballs do the smiling! I've been matching the colours from my palette to my mood and just having a lot of fun, feeling my emotions in colour."



Earlier this month, the 33-year-old launched her new YouTube show, Beauty & BS with Kesha, with a video showing her creating the look for her Since I Was Young music video, with the virtual help of her make-up artist Vittorio Masecchia.



She has been forced to learn how to do her own make-up at home without the help of professionals during lockdown and she thought fans would appreciate seeing her figure out how to work with cosmetics.



"I wanted to show my fans and people that maybe aren't used to doing make-up all the time. I'm learning the process by having to film things by myself at my house, so they're learning with me," she recently told Allure. "I'm expanding my perspective and showing the raw vulnerability of the fact that I'm not an expert and I'm not a make-up artist. But that's not gonna stop me."