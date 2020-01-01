NEWS Jessica Simpson details 'embarrassing' eczema experience Newsdesk Share with :





Jessica Simpson's eczema flare-up after the birth of her daughter Birdie left her feeling so embarrassed she didn't want to share any photos of herself.



On Friday, Jessica announced she had partnered with non-steroidal topical eczema treatment Eucrisa, and told her Instagram followers that she had secretly suffered with the skin condition since childhood.



In a chat with Refinery29, she opened up further about how her eczema has both physically and mentally affected her.



"I've had eczema since I was a kid. I remember being a cheerleader and being eager to put on my varsity jacket after a game because I had so many bumps on the back of my arms," she shared.



"I would be cradling my baby (Birdie) or breastfeeding, and my husband would take photos and I would be so embarrassed. The light would hit my arms and all you could see were bumps, and I never wanted to share those moments."



Jessica welcomed Birdie in March 2019 with second husband Eric Johnson. They also have daughter Maxwell and son Ace.



The 40-year-old's doctor prescribed her Eucrisa, and it's been her go-to treatment ever since.



"If I see a flare-up, I use it, and it's gone," she said.



She's now hoping to inspire others to open up about their own eczema experiences through the #EczemaConversation hashtag.