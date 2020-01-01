NEWS Miley Cyrus launches merchandise in honour of late grandmother Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus is selling T-shirts in honour of her late grandmother Loretta.



Over the weekend, the Wrecking Ball singer confirmed her 85-year-old maternal grandmother Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, who she called Mammie, had passed away by sharing a series of videos and pictures alongside a touching tribute on Instagram.



On Monday, she announced limited-edition T-shirts celebrating Mammie were available to buy on her online shop for the next two weeks and some of the funds raised from sales will benefit Community in Schools of Tennessee, a non-profit organisation which surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.



"In honor of my Mammies funeral #Mammie4Evr limited tees are up on http://shop.Mileycyrus.com.... portion of profits will be donated to



@CISTennessee to support children staying in school!" Miley wrote on Twitter. "My grandma was a preschool teacher and graduated college at 70 years old! My hero!"



The cotton short-sleeve T-shirts come in black and light blue colorways and feature a portrait created by Sean Ellmore which shows Mammie smiling and throwing up the peace sign with her fingers. The back of the top, which retails for $25 (£19), features the words "Mammie 4EVR" in a repeating pattern seven times.



In her Instagram tribute, the 27-year-old wrote, "You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that, the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life."