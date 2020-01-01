NEWS Rihanna wants 'negligent' beauty industry to become more diverse Newsdesk Share with :





Rihanna is calling on the beauty industry to become more diverse.



The 32-year-old shared her thoughts in a new Vogue interview with rapper A$AP Rocky, and she revealed that beauty needs an overhaul from "pioneers", and called on industry leaders to step up.



"I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type," Rihanna explained.



"I feel like there's so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry.”



The Umbrella hitmaker recently launched her debut skincare line, Fenty Skin, with A$AP Rocky starring in the unisex campaign.



In her chat with Vogue, she further vented her frustrations over men feeling pressured to only use male skincare products.



“Men love their skin, and they take care of it, but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that feels too feminine, it’s not for them, they’re not allowed, they don’t have permission,” Rihanna shared.



She also opened up on her own skincare journey, revealing she has picked up various tips and tricks to help her combat a series of skin conditions over the years.



"Started from acne for sure all the way to sensitivity and melasma and being a Black woman with not knowing I need to use SPF. I've learned a lot. My skin type is just as complicated as men are," Rihanna joked.