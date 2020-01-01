Mel C: 'Men were too scared to sexually harass the Spice Girls'

Melanie Chisholm has commented that the Spice Girls never encountered sexual harassment because men were 'petrified' of them.

The singer, dubbed Sporty Spice, insisted she and her bandmates had such a 'girl power' presence, that men wouldn't dare to say anything off-colour in their presence - sparing them from inappropriate behaviour.

"It's funny because I get asked about the Me Too movement a lot... and if I've ever experienced anything, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' No one would come near the Spice Girls because they were petrified by us," Mel C told Jessie Ware during an appearance on her Table Manners podcast.

The 46-year-old said she believes the fact they appeared to be women taking care of one another was a major factor in why they were left alone.

"There are some vulnerable people in the Spice Girls, but you knew if you mess with one of them, you would have to deal with the other four," she suggested.

However, the Wannabe hitmakers did experience their share of sexism, which only made them more determined to succeed.

"We started talking about girl power because we experienced sexism in the industry," Mel C recalled, telling listeners that the Spice Girls were told: 'Girl bands don't sell records, you can't be on the cover of magazines because girls buy records by boys'.

Recollecting the treatment, Mel C exclaimed: "We were like, 'Seriously?' Don't say that to the Spice Girls, that's like red rag to a bull."