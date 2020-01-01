BTS keen to 'comfort and give joy to people' through their music now more than ever

BTS hope their music will "comfort and give joy to people" now "more than ever" amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The K-pop superstars recently released their new tune Dynamite - the group's first all-English single - and have already broken hordes of records with the catchy hit.

Speaking with NME.com, the boys admitted the coronavirus pandemic has given them a new perspective on what they want to achieve with their music.

"It has been a difficult year for many. We have also had to face many surprises and changes," singer RM explained. "That naturally made us think profoundly about music. We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone. We realised, however, that no matter how passionate we are, we need our fans there to listen to our songs and watch us perform.

"It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever. That is how Dynamite came to be. We decided to accept new challenges and be more flexible."

The group are currently putting the final touches to their new album and have divided up the tasks they're undertaking on the record - with Jimin as project manager and V in charge of visuals.

And reflecting on how the division of roles has affected the record making process, they reflected: "This upcoming album really reaches new heights in terms of active participation from the members.

"We each take our share of responsibility for the team and act with initiative; increasing our responsibility from general participation to taking charge of more significant portions of the creative process allowed us to consider many more aspects of music."