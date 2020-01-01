Billie Eilish shares hope for the future while reflecting on 'weird' Covid-19 crisis

Billie Eilish's "hope" for the future is what's making her "hold on" through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bad Guy hitmaker appeared alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell on the latest instalment of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts this week, filmed in their own home.

Ahead of a performance of her latest single My Future, Billie opened up on life during the coronavirus crisis.

"Quarantine's been weird; I know you all feel the same,” she reflected. "It's been weird, we don't know how long it's gonna go. There's barely anything that feels like there's any hope in, but I think the future is something to be super hopeful in, and the unknown and what is to come."

She assured fans: "We'll be okay one day. Maybe not right now, but I think that's what's making me hold on."

The gig was Billie's first performance since she appeared at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week, and urged her fans to vote for presidential nominee Joe Biden "like our lives and the world depend on it".

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess - Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," the 18-year-old said.

"We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid - not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."