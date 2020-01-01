NEWS Metallica had planned Lou Reed collaboration before his untimely death Newsdesk Share with :





Metallica had contemplated working with Lou Reed again before his untimely death.



Drummer Lars Ulrich, 56, has revealed the 'Enter Sandman' rockers were interested in hitting the studio again with the late Velvet Underground legend - who died from liver disease at his home in East Hampton, New York, at the age of 71 - to make a follow-up to their popular 2011 joint record ‘Lulu’.



Taking part in NME's 'Does Rock ‘N Roll Kill Braincells?' Q&A, Ulrich said: “Listen, I would play with Lou anytime, anywhere and he knew that.



“He’d had this idea for a long time and when we played together at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame [in 2009], in his mind, he’d found the perfect band to get his vision out and we definitely talked about doing more stuff together. We just felt so connected and we stayed in touch way up ‘til his very early and untimely end. I would do anything for that man.”



The sticksman also recalled Reed challenging him to a "throw-down" in a parking lot during the making of the album, but insisted being "royally f***** over" by the music industry early on in his career gave him this "protective shield” that made him want to fight anyone who got in his way.



Ulrich added that he wouldn't change a thing about the record or the "incredible summer" they had making it with the 'Walk on the Wild Side’ rocker, who he adored.



He said: “Lou was very passionate and such a big believer in what he was doing. So many guys of that generation were royally f***** over on every level possible by the music industry when they were younger.



“So they have a protective shield and when they get challenged, their first MO is to want to fight it out. This was an isolated incident. We had an incredible summer together, I love Lou dearly and there’s nothing about any of it – of the process, the subsequent promotion or any of the playing we did together, that I would change a nanosecond of – even when he did challenge me to go for a throw-down in the parking lot!”