Liam Gallagher’s free NHS workers gig scheduled for May 2021

The former Oasis rocker initially announced he would be putting on a free concert for healthcare workers at London’s O2 Arena on October 29, as a thank you to NHS staff who have risked their lives to help people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



But now, Liam has revealed the concert has been delayed until May 23, 2021.



The venue remains the same, and all ticket holders will be able to use their original ticket for the rescheduled show, where Liam will be joined by Primal Scream.



When the ‘Shockwave’ hitmaker announced the show, he wrote on social media: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x (sic)”



NHS staff were able to pick up a maximum of two tickets - one for themselves, and one for a guest - on April 15, and tickets were only available to “NHS staff and NHS contract staff who work in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom”.



The free show comes after Liam previously claimed he wanted to reform Oasis alongside his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher for a charity concert to benefit the NHS once the pandemic is over.



Back in March, he tweeted: "Listen seriously a lot of people think I'm a **** and I am a good looking **** but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c'mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c'mon you know LG x (sic)"



The 47-year-old rocker then also suggested a possible line-up for the show, including the tongue in cheek addition of Romanian pop duo The Cheeky Girls.



He added in a second tweet: "All these miserable f****** ****s in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c'mon weller the smiths c'mon marr Rkid oasis c'mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a f****** line up c'mon you know (sic)"