Nas was too high for Notorious B.I.G. recording session

Nas has recounted that he missed out on recording in New York with Notorious B.I.G. in the early 1990s because he got too high in the studio.



The rapper was asked about his mythical session with Biggie that failed to produce any tunes during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club and revealed he was too stoned to perform.



"I was in the studio and Big was rolling up some of that chocolate from Brooklyn - and he didn’t warn me," Nas said.

"I was zonked out," the Made You Look hitmaker explained.



He continued: "There’s pictures of that session out there. Yeah, we was supposed to do a couple of songs. I was gonna remix some stuff for (Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album) Ready to Die."



He added, “One of them I did was (Biggie's 1994 track) Gimme The Loot.”



When asked why he didn't return the following day, Nas explicated: "Still high. We were smokers, man - (I) still am."



Nas and Notorious B.I.G. never rescheduled the session before the late rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on 9 March 1997. Biggie's break-out album, Ready To Die, is now considered one of the greatest, most influential rap albums of all time.