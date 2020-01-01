NEWS Cardi B claps back at outraged political pundit with naked photo of Melania Trump Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has lashed out at right-wing American political pundit DeAnna Lorraine's charge that the country needs more women like Melania Trump and less like the WAP rapper by sharing a naked photo of the First Lady.



Melania closed out the second night of the U.S. Republican convention on Tuesday with a speech from the White House in Washington, D.C. Lorraine tweeted her insult shortly afterwards, simultaneously praising the First Lady while denigrating Cardi B.



"America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," Lorraine raged, referencing the rapper's controversial Billboard Hot 100 number-one single, WAP, a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which stands for 'wet a** p**sy'.



But Cardi was quick to hit back with a naked photo of President Donald Trump's wife from a racy 1995 modelling shoot, which she captioned: "This pic giving me 'yea you f***in wit some wet a** p***y' vibes ...just sayin,'(sic)."



The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also added: "Didn't she used to sell that Wap?", next to the racy photo, in which Melania places her right hand in front of her private parts, while Cardi added blue and green peacock emoticons to cover her bare nipples.



And Lorraine was quick to express her disgust at the implication, responding, "No, that's a total & complete lie. What's not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America's youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself."



Cardi B has yet to comment further on the drama.