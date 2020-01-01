Sarah Harding battling advanced cancer

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding is battling advanced cancer.

The 38-year-old singer shared a snap of herself in a hospital bed on her Instagram page on Wednesday, as she told her followers that the disease had spread to other parts of her body after she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes," she began. "Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

Explaining her reasons for sharing the news on social media, Sarah said she decided to do so after it was "mentioned online" that she had been seen in hospital, "so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so".

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes," she continued.

Concluding her post, Sarah wrote: "I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx"