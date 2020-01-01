Ed Sheeran advising Lewis Capaldi on how to cope with fame

Ed Sheeran has been advising Lewis Capaldi on how best to navigate life in the spotlight.

The Shape of You hitmaker, who is reportedly set to be a dad within weeks with wife Cherry Seaborn, has been keeping up with his musical peer and helping the Before You Go star adjust to his newfound fame.

The Scottish star, who topped the U.K. and U.S. singles charts with his massive hit Someone You Loved, opened up about Ed's advice in a chat with a U.S. radio show.

“It was interesting speaking to him and one of the first things he said to me was about fame," he said, reports The Sun. "He was like, ‘Has it got weird yet?’ And I said, ‘It’s a bit weird’. He was like, ‘Just remember, fame doesn’t change you – it changes everyone around you’.

“I was like, ‘Woah, that’s pretty heavy!’ But it’s a good point. I don’t feel any different or anything but what he said has come to fruition.”