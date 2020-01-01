NEWS James Bay was terrified performing on top of the London Eye Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Chew On My Heart' hitmaker performed his latest single on top of the landmark - 443 feet above the city - as he faced his fear of heights for a special skit on James Corden's 'Late Late Show' this week.



He's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "In truth it was a bit terrifying.



"I was also so excited about the idea of the shoot that I kind of forgot I was scared of heights until I got there and saw it. We were up there for just over an hour filming.



"I spent so much of it trying to stop my legs wobbling when I looked down that I felt like I had calves of steel when we finally got back to solid ground."



Meanwhile, James previously revealed his childhood sweetheart Lucy Smith - who he has been with for 13 years now - was a driving force behind him pursuing his passion as a musician.



He recently said: "She's the coolest person in the world. We were close friends before we were in a relationship.



"Back in the day, we would be sitting in on a Wednesday night watching TV, and she would say, 'Hang on, if you want to be a big artist one day, surely you should be out in some pub or club playing some songs right now'.



"She instilled that in me, and I got out and did it. I wouldn't be here without her."



The 29-year-old singer has always been a "private person", but he will open up about his relationship like never before on his upcoming - as yet untitled - third studio album.



He added: "I'm a really private person. My home life is a very intimate thing for me but I'm ready to talk about her for the first time.



"These next singles and album are a bit of a tribute to the 13-year journey my girlfriend and I have been on."