Big Sean reveals miscarriage tragedy in new song

Rapper Big Sean has revealed his girlfriend Jhene Aiko suffered a miscarriage in his candid new Nipsey Hussle collaboration, Deep Reverence.

The star dropped the track overnight as he announced the release date for his much-anticipated new album, Detroit 2, on 4 September, and fans were shocked to discover he and Aiko had suffered the loss of a child in the lyrics as he opened up about mental health issues that were triggered by the tragedy.

On the track, he rhymes: "I realise this situation was coming and going/If it don't give you more it drains you.../Probably why this s**t gets crazy/We lost a baby."

Big Sean doesn't name Jhene in the tune, but the pair have been dating for more than four years.

The rapper also suffered another big blow last month, when his ex-fiancee Naya Rivera, lost her life in a boating accident in California.

Paying tribute to the Glee star on Instagram, he wrote: "Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence...

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them (sic)."