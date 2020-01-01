Cardi B insists new song WAP is meant for 'adults'

Cardi B has hit back at haters blasting her explicit new single WAP, insisting the tune is meant for 'adults'.

The song - a collaboration between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion - features lyrics such as: "Make it cream, make me scream / Out in public, make a scene / I don't cook, I don't clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring."

Despite topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S., the track, which has the full title Wet A** P***y, has attracted criticism from many outlets for its sexually explicit subject matter. But in an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday Cardi said it shouldn't be listened to by children anyway.

"It's like, no of course I don't want my child (two-year-old daughter Kulture) to listen to this song and everything, but it's like, it's for adults," she insisted.

Cardi also said that while some people might be shocked by the lyrics, they are normalised to her.

"The people that the song bothers are usually like conservatives or really religious, fake religious people," she sighed.

Telling fans she 'grew up listening to this type of music,' Cardi added: "so to other people it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal."