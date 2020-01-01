Elton John's ex-wife 'attempted suicide' on honeymoon

Elton John's former wife allegedly tried to commit suicide just three days into their honeymoon after the rocker informed her the marriage 'was not working'.

Renate Blauel is taking her ex-husband to court, demanding $3.8 million (£3 million) amid claims suggesting he breached their divorce deal by publishing details about their failed 1984 union in his 2019 memoir and having the relationship featured in his Rocketman biopic.

The German-born sound engineer has kept a low profile ever since the couple's 1988 divorce and is now arguing the projects have renewed media interest in her private life, forcing her to spend thousands of pounds on treatment and therapy for anxiety.

Blauel insisted Elton must have been aware of how digging up details from his romantic past would cause her mental health issues because she had suffered panic attacks and bouts of depression during their time together.

In new legal papers filed in London's High Court, reported on by the BBC, Blauel reveals one particularly low point came just days after they tied the knot.

She recalls taking an overdose of prescription medication Valium after Elton informed her 'the marriage was not working and that he wanted her to leave' three days into their stay in St. Tropez, France.

Sir Elton, who and now has a family with his film producer husband David Furnish, has previously denied breaching the terms of their divorce agreement or causing any 'psychological harm' to his ex. In a new statement responding to the latest allegations, his legal representative Jenny Afia insisted: "Elton has always respected Renate's privacy and will continue to do so."