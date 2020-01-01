NEWS Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' over Britney Spears' conservatorship Newsdesk Share with :





Paris Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship arrangement.



The Toxic star's dad Jamie Spears was put in charge of his daughter's welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar's headline-grabbing meltdown. He relinquished some control last year as he battled ill health and passed things over to Britney's longtime care-giver, Jodi Montgomery.



Following a court hearing in Los Angeles last week, a judge ruled the situation should remain the same, extending the conservatorship until February 2021 - with Paris less than impressed with the ruling.



"It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her," the 39-year-old told The Sunday Times newspaper. "It's not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can't imagine having to live my life like that."



During last week's proceedings, the popstar's attorney fought to remove Jamie as the sole conservator overseeing her financial affairs and wellbeing, and suggested replacing him permanently with Jodi.



Attorney Samuel Ingham was authorised to file a petition by 18 September, and the judge set a new hearing for 14 October.



Britney previously opposed her father’s control over her estate and asked the judge to appoint "a qualified corporate fiduciary... to serve in this role".



The conservatorship has proved unpopular among fans, who have taken to social media with the #FreeBritney campaign, demanding the legal arrangement be scrapped.