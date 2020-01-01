NEWS Burna Boy hails himself a 'spiritual' musician Newsdesk Share with :





The 'On The Low' star doesn't like his releases to be compared to one another and says each album is about immortalising a period of his life.



He explained: "This is the mistake people make, I'm not a modern-day artist, I am a spiritual musician.



"I do not put projects together and release them so they can be compared to each other.



"I release them because that is how I am feeling in that part of my life.



"Making that project and pouring it all in there, just makes that time of my life immortal."



The Nigerian hitmaker recently released his fifth studio album, 'Twice As Tall' - which features the likes of Chris Martin and Stormzy - and he says there was no other person suited to the role of executive producer than his pal, Diddy, because he "understands the need for a bridge to be built between every black person" in "every continent in the world".



Burna added to TIDAL's Check In series: “There’s no other person I could think of at that time that could bring to life the vision I already had, especially because he’s someone that also understands the need for a bridge to be built between every black person in every continent in the world, so this is just kind of setting that pace.”



In a press release for the record, the Grammy-nominated singer stated that the record is about "the struggle for freedom".



He said: "'Twice As Tall' is the album about a period of time in my life. It’s the album about the struggle for freedom. It’s the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times.”