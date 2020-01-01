Selena Gomez creates ice-cream treat to celebrate BLACKPINK collaboration

Selena Gomez has celebrated her upcoming collaboration with all-girl K-pop superstars BLACKPINK by launching an ice-cream flavour.

The pop star has teamed up with bosses at New York's fabled Serendipity restaurant to create the Cookies & Cream Remix, made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites, and fudge.

The new treat will be available from 28 August - the same day as the new single from Selena and BLACKPINK will be released.

"Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn’t be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand," Selena said in a statement.

Explaining the ice cream's flavour combo, she told fans: "For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls BLACKPINK and celebrate our new song Ice Cream."

Tubs of the Cookie & Cream Remix feature a cartoon version of Selena.

In a video she posted online on Monday, Selena savours her tasty creation and enthuses, "Basically it's heaven and every bite is delicious."

Ice cream isn't the only treat being whipped up by Selena, who recently launched Selena + Chef, a ten-episode cooking show on HBO Max, in which the singer learns to cook with the help of professional chefs.