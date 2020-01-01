Chance the Rapper demands 'justice' for Megan Thee Stallion following shooting

Chance the Rapper has expressed his support for Megan Thee Stallion after she accused Tory Lanez of shooting at her.

The rapper was leaving a Hollywood Hills party with Lanez last month when she suffered gunshot injuries to her feet and required surgery. Tory was later apprehended and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

For weeks, Megan played coy about the incident, refusing to name names, but during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, she made it clear Tory shot her.

Taking to Twitter, Chance, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, wrote, "I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman."

Chance featured Megan on his 2019 single Handsome and the pair performed the number together on Saturday Night Live last October.

According to Los Angeles Times sources, the city's District Attorney's office is considering filing charges against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan.