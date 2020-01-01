J. Balvin and Roddy Ricch no longer performing at MTV VMAs

J. Balvin and Roddy Ricch have dropped out of performing at MTV's Video Music Awards.

The two were among the A-list line-up for the 30 August event, alongside Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, CNCO, and the Black Eyed Peas. It is not yet known if other musicians will withdraw.

Ricch had been a highly anticipated performer for the awards after the release of his hit track The Box in January.

According to Variety, the cancellation by both artists came about as a result of 'logistical hurdles' due to an increased concern for health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite New York Governor Cuomo endorsing the initial plan to hold the event in-person at Barclays Center.

Balvin told fans he was recovering from the coronavirus earlier this month.

"My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care," he urged.

Warning followers that the pandemic is no joke, Balvin insisted: "The virus is real and it's dangerous."

The event will be staged at various outdoor locations around New York City that "highlight the boroughs in an exciting show," according to organisers. Originally the prizegiving was set to take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Keke Palmer as host.