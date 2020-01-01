The Masked Singer Australia shut down due to Covid-19 outbreak among dancers

The Masked Singer Australia has been forced to shut down production after seven dancers on the show tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Australia's The Herald Sun newspaper, stars of the hit Network 10 reality series, including judges singer Dannii Minogue, radio personality Jackie 'O' Henderson, and comedian Dave Hughes, and host Osher Gusnberg have all been told to self-isolate.

One dancer reportedly arrived at the set ill on Friday and was told by producers to go home immediately and get tested for coronavirus. Another six are believed to have tested positive.

A Network 10 spokesman told the publication: “Production of The Masked Singer has been immediately suspended as a result of several crew members receiving a positive test result for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.

“Network 10 is working closely with the Victorian Government and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Network 10 is providing all crew with all the support and assistance possible.”

The Covid-19 shutdown came the night of the show's grand final.

Officials at the Department of Health and Services advised producers to shut down the Docklands set in Melbourne.