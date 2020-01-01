Jojo removes Tory Lanez from her new album over Megan Thee Stallion shoot-out

JoJo has cut Tory Lanez from her upcoming album after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed reports he was the one who shot her at a Hollywood Hills party in July.

The rapper was leaving the bash with Lanez when she suffered gunshot injuries to her feet and required surgery. Tory was later apprehended and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

For weeks, Megan played coy about the incident, refusing to name names, but during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, she made it clear Tory shot her, and JoJo has now removed her Good to Know collaboration with the Canadian from her latest release.

Jojo confirmed his track had been scrapped from the deluxe version of her new album, which will drop later this month, when a fan asked her to consider reworking the track without him.

'Def took him TF off (sic),' she tweeted on Friday.

Confirming Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, resulting in her gunshot wounds, Megan said: 'Since y'all h*es so worried 'bout it, yes... Tory shot me.

"You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f**king dragging it.'

Megan went on to explain she was in a car with Tory when an argument broke out and he shot her as she got out and started to walk away.

According to the Los Angeles Times sources, the city's District Attorney's office is considering filing charges against Tory for allegedly shooting Megan.