Megan Thee Stallion sure her mother is proud of her success

The 25-year-old rap star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times and Megan thinks her mother, Holly Thomas - who died in March 2019 from a cancerous brain tumour - would be proud to see what she's achieved.



Responding to news she'd become the first woman to reach number one on the Rap Songwriters chart, Megan wrote on Instagram: "Wow I used to watch my mom write songs in her bed every day when she got off work so I started doing it too. I know she's proud [love heart emoji] (sic)"



Megan posted the message shortly after revealing she hopes to inspire other women to realise their own dreams.

The rapper is determined to use her ever-growing influence to help inspire young girls around the world.



The 'Savage' hitmaker said: "I love the fact that I have a voice, and I love the fact that I do inspire a lot of girls, and I didn't realise it at first. I was just being me.



"Some of the things I say, I realised that some women might really wanna say them. So I just keep all of these things in the back of my mind when I'm writing.



"I'm not gon' say I feel pressure, but sometimes I will get a little tingly because I just want to put out the best music for my fans as possible. I don't like to disappoint them.



"So when I'm recording, I'm super hard on myself. I'm just always like, okay, I need to go harder than that. I'll write and rewrite a verse about eight times."